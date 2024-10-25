Alibrahim, Kuchkarov Discuss Saudi-Uzbekistan Economic Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov met on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov met on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington to discuss strengthening economic ties and exchange views on the global economy.
