UrduPoint.com

Alitalia Workers Block Highway To Rome Airport To Protest Future Layoffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Alitalia Workers Block Highway to Rome Airport to Protest Future Layoffs

Hundreds of Alitalia workers on Friday blocked the highway to Rome's Fiumicino airport to protest against future layoffs at the failed Italian flag-carrier, which is set to close next month

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Hundreds of Alitalia workers on Friday blocked the highway to Rome's Fiumicino airport to protest against future layoffs at the failed Italian flag-carrier, which is set to close next month.

A sit-in outside the entrance to the Rome-Fiumicino highway brought traffic to a halt. Clashes broke out after police in riot gear moved in to clear the road. One lane was eventually freed.

Italian trade unions representing transport workers called for a 24-hour walkout to put pressure on the government to negotiate a longer period of unemployment benefits for thousands of soon-to-be-jobless people.

Alitalia's slimmed-down successor ITA plans to keep only a quarter of workers after the bankrupt air carrier leaves the market on October 14.

The European Transport Workers' Federation condemned the Italian government for punishing employees for the crisis in the aviation industry and "wrong business choices," saying it stood by the striking Alitalia workers.

Related Topics

Protest Police Business Road Traffic Rome Ita October Market Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.