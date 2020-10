Aliyev Claims Azerbaijani Army Captured Several New Settlements in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that the Azerbaijani army had taken control of a number of settlements in the Khojavend, Jabrayil and Gubadli regions of Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that the Azerbaijani army had taken control of a number of settlements in the Khojavend, Jabrayil and Gubadli regions of Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan's glorious Army liberated Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli .

.. Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev said on Twitter.