Aliyev Confirms Readiness to Sign Karabakh Peace Deal

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that he is ready to sign a peace deal on Karabakh but does not see any reciprocal moves by Yerevan.

"I have already said that we are ready to sign a peace deal.

But we do not see any reciprocal steps by Yerevan. On the contrary, the prime minister's statements and aggressive remarks by the foreign minister show their anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and anti-Turkey sentiment," Aliyev said at a conference on post-conflict cooperation.