Aliyev Confirms Readiness To Sign Karabakh Peace Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:40 AM
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that he is ready to sign a peace deal on Karabakh but does not see any reciprocal moves by Yerevan.
"I have already said that we are ready to sign a peace deal.
But we do not see any reciprocal steps by Yerevan. On the contrary, the prime minister's statements and aggressive remarks by the foreign minister show their anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and anti-Turkey sentiment," Aliyev said at a conference on post-conflict cooperation.