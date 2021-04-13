UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Confirms Readiness To Sign Karabakh Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that he is ready to sign a peace deal on Karabakh but does not see any reciprocal moves by Yerevan.

"I have already said that we are ready to sign a peace deal.

But we do not see any reciprocal steps by Yerevan. On the contrary, the prime minister's statements and aggressive remarks by the foreign minister show their anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and anti-Turkey sentiment," Aliyev said at a conference on post-conflict cooperation.

