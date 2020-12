Aliyev Demobilized First Group of Azerbaijani Servicemen Called up for Service in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to demobilize the first group of servicemen who were called up for service in Karabakh when tensions with Armenia escalated there in late September, the presidential office told Sputnik on Tuesday

"President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on demobilization of this group of servicemen. Starting December 2, 2020, a category of servicemen, who were called up for military service under the 2280 decree, signed by the Azerbaijani president on September 28, 2020, was demobilized," the presidential office said.