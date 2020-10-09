Aliyev Disagrees Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Has No Military Solution

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed on Friday disagreement with the opinion that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed on Friday disagreement with the opinion that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution.

"The people of Azerbaijan has repeatedly heard from the mediators and some heads of international organizations that the conflict [in Nagorno-Karabakh] has no military solution. And I said that I did not agree with this thesis.

And I was right," Aliyev said addressing the nation.

"Negotiations have been ongoing for about 30 years. Has there been any shift? Have we received back at least a centimeter of our lands? Did we force the aggressor to leave the occupied territories and comply with the UN Security Council resolutions? No. How is the issue being resolved now? Not by military means? The issue is resolved precisely by military means. First by military means and then politically," Aliyev concluded.