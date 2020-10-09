UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Disagrees Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Has No Military Solution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:54 PM

Aliyev Disagrees Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Has No Military Solution

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed on Friday disagreement with the opinion that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed on Friday disagreement with the opinion that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution.

"The people of Azerbaijan has repeatedly heard from the mediators and some heads of international organizations that the conflict [in Nagorno-Karabakh] has no military solution. And I said that I did not agree with this thesis.

And I was right," Aliyev said addressing the nation.

"Negotiations have been ongoing for about 30 years. Has there been any shift? Have we received back at least a centimeter of our lands? Did we force the aggressor to leave the occupied territories and comply with the UN Security Council resolutions? No. How is the issue being resolved now? Not by military means? The issue is resolved precisely by military means. First by military means and then politically," Aliyev concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Azerbaijan From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

11 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Priz ..

12 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

12 minutes ago

US Urges Turkey to 'Pull Back' S-400 Defense Syste ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties united for protection of ill-go ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.