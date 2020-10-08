UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Holds Operational Meeting With Azerbaijani Armed Forces Command

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held an operational meeting with the command of the country's armed forces, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held an operational meeting with the command of the country's armed forces, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader said.

"On October 7, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, an operational meeting was held at the central command post of the Defense Ministry with the participation of the ministry's leadership and commanders of formations deployed in the front-line zone," it said.

