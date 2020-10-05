UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Hopes For Armenians, Azerbaijanis To Reconcile After Karabakh Conflict Resolution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that he hoped for reconciliation of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia after the settlement of the Karabakh conflict

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that he hoped for reconciliation of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia after the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

"There are examples of how Armenians and Azerbaijanis work, live in various cities of the world .

.. I have repeatedly said that we had no problems with the Armenian people. I hope that after the conflict is resolved, our peoples will make peace," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

