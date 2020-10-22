UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Not Rejecting Deployment Of International Observers, Peacekeepers To Karabakh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:41 PM

Aliyev Not Rejecting Deployment of International Observers, Peacekeepers to Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Japan's newspaper Nikkei that he does not reject the deployment of peacekeepers and observers to Karabakh, but Baku will put forward its own conditions when the right time comes

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Japan's newspaper Nikkei that he does not reject the deployment of peacekeepers and observers to Karabakh, but Baku will put forward its own conditions when the right time comes.

Aliyev also said that the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group would present their proposals on the composition of the peacekeeping mission and the deployment schedule.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that Baku and Yerevan should give consent to all decisions related to international observers and peacekeepers.

