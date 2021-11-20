UrduPoint.com

Aliyev, Pashinyan Agree To Meet In Brussels In December - EU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Aliyev, Pashinyan Agree to Meet in Brussels in December - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after phone talks with European Council President Charles Michel, agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels on December 15 within the framework of the EU-Eastern Partnership summit, the European Council said in a statement.

"President Charles Michel proposed to host President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting in Brussels in the margins of the EaP Summit. Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus, which the EU supports," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels December

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

26 minutes ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

20 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

29 minutes ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

29 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

29 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.