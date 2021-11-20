Aliyev, Pashinyan Agree to Meet in Brussels in December - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after phone talks with European Council President Charles Michel, agreed to hold a meeting in Brussels on December 15 within the framework of the EU-Eastern Partnership summit, the European Council said in a statement.

"President Charles Michel proposed to host President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting in Brussels in the margins of the EaP Summit. Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus, which the EU supports," the statement says.