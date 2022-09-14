UrduPoint.com

Aliyev, Pashinyan Did Not Cancel Their Visits To SCO Summit - Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Aliyev, Pashinyan Did Not Cancel Their Visits to SCO Summit - Tashkent

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have not informed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit organizers about cancellation of their trips to Samarkand, National Coordinator of Uzbekistan for the SCO Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov said on Wednesday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have not informed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit organizers about cancellation of their trips to Samarkand, National Coordinator of Uzbekistan for the SCO Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov said on Wednesday.

"It is planned that all 15 leaders of countries who previously announced their participation in the summit will come to Samarkand. We have not heard that someone has canceled such a decision at the moment," Nurimbetov told Sputnik.

