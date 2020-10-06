UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Praises Turkey's Efficient, Peace-Oriented Regional Policy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:33 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed the belief on Tuesday that Turkey's peace-oriented regional policy was efficient for the Middle East and the Caucasus

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed the belief on Tuesday that Turkey's peace-oriented regional policy was efficient for the middle East and the Caucasus.

On Tuesday, Aliyev received in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku a Turkish delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Turkey's regional policy, which is exclusively aimed at peace, is already producing results in the Middle East and in the Caucasus. Today, the situation that emerged due to another Armenian attack, shows once again that Turkey has prestige in the region and in the world. Of course, it makes us stronger, it inspires us. Today, our peoples and the whole world see what the Turkish-Azerbaikani alliance means," Aliyev said, as quoted by his press service.

