Aliyev Refutes Yerevan's Claims About 90,000 Armenian Refugees Forced To Leave Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev refuted on Friday Yerevan's claims about 90,00 Armenian refugees who were forced to leave Karabakh, noting that there could be 65,000 people there at the max.

Armenia's then-Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on October 24 that 90,000 Armenian citizens were forced to become refugees as a result of the clashes, as many houses were damaged.

"They now claim that 90,000 Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a lie. Prior to the second Karabakh war, 60,000-65,000 people at the max lived in Nagorno-Karabakh and the occupied territories. How have we learned that? We receive updates. We have sources of information in the region, this is one the reasons behind our success," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

