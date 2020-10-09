UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Rules Out Creation Of New Line Of Contact In Nagorno-Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

Aliyev Rules Out Creation of New Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that there would be no new line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Baku would "return the occupied territories

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that there would be no new line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Baku would "return the occupied territories."

"There is no more line of contact. We have broken it through.

They [Nagorno-Karabakh residents] have been building this contact line for 30 years ... They have erected concrete fortifications over the 30 years. We have broken through them. Nobody can do anything in front of an Azerbaijani soldier. We have destroyed the contact line ... They say there will be a new line of contact. No! We will return our territories," Aliyev said addressing the nation.

Related Topics

Baku

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

12 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

57 minutes ago

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

1 minute ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to cond ..

1 minute ago

Antonov Urges US to Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons ..

1 minute ago

Over 0.276 mln children to be vaccinated against p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.