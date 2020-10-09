Aliyev Rules Out Creation of New Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that there would be no new line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that Baku would "return the occupied territories."

"There is no more line of contact. We have broken it through.

They [Nagorno-Karabakh residents] have been building this contact line for 30 years ... They have erected concrete fortifications over the 30 years. We have broken through them. Nobody can do anything in front of an Azerbaijani soldier. We have destroyed the contact line ... They say there will be a new line of contact. No! We will return our territories," Aliyev said addressing the nation.