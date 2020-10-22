Aliyev Rules Out Self-Determination Referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh

No self-determination referendums will be held in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Nikkei

Azerbaijan will not allow such a referendum, it has not given consent to it during the recent negotiations with Armenia, and now that Baku has regained a significant share of its territories the referendum is absolutely out of question, the president explained.

At the same time, Armenians living in Karabakh could enjoy cultural autonomy, Aliyev added, elaborating on different forms of self-determination and pointing to special rights of members of some European communities. However, Baku will never tolerate a second "Armenian state" on the Azerbaijani territory. Aliyev stressed.