Aliyev Says Azerbaijan Took Over 200 Settlements Under Control in Karabakh Since Late Sept

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that the Azerbaijani armed forces had taken over 200 settlements under control since the beginning of fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in late September.

"Since the start of the fighting on September 27, over 200 settlements have been liberated from occupation," Aliev said in his address to the nation, broadcast by the state AzTV.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, if Yerevan does not fulfill the conditions of Baku, the Azerbaijani forces "will go to the end."

"We are liberating lands on our own," Aliyev added.