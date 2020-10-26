UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers' Talks In Geneva Should Be Meaningful

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers' Talks in Geneva Should Be Meaningful

Baku does not oppose the talks that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold in Geneva on Thursday and expects the negotiations to be meaningful, President Ilham Aliyev said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Baku does not oppose the talks that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold in Geneva on Thursday and expects the negotiations to be meaningful, President Ilham Aliyev said.

"It was agreed at the negotiations in the United States that several days later, the heads of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministries will meet in Geneva [to discuss Karabakh crisis settlement].

I do not mind it, let them meet ... But we want the negotiations to be meaningful and to accelerate the crisis settlement," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

Related Topics

Baku Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

19 minutes ago

Bolivia Plans to Purchase Russian COVID-19 Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore's industrial production grows 24.2 pct i ..

2 minutes ago

Hydrogen-powered buses enter service in NE China

2 minutes ago

Egyptian President Extends State of Emergency for ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.