Aliyev Says Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers' Talks in Geneva Should Be Meaningful

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Baku does not oppose the talks that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold in Geneva on Thursday and expects the negotiations to be meaningful, President Ilham Aliyev said.

"It was agreed at the negotiations in the United States that several days later, the heads of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministries will meet in Geneva [to discuss Karabakh crisis settlement].

I do not mind it, let them meet ... But we want the negotiations to be meaningful and to accelerate the crisis settlement," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.