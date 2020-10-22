Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Army Takes Full Control of Azerbaijani-Iranian Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday that the republic's armed forces had taken full control of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border in the south of Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday that the republic's armed forces had taken full control of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border in the south of Karabakh.

"With the liberation of the village of Agbend, the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was taken under full control.

I congratulate the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. Long live the valiant army of Azerbaijan," Aliyev said on Twitter.