Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Destroyed Two S-300 Missile Systems Of Armenian Military

Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:04 PM

The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed two S-300 missile systems of the Armenian military during clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed two S-300 missile systems of the Armenian military during clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk.

Azerbaijan successfully continues its combat operations aimed at liberating it lands from "occupation," Aliev said.

The president accused Armenia of shelling Azerbaijani settlements in a bid to "instigate retaliation" and get the Collective Security Treaty Organization involved in the conflict. However, Azerbaijani does not anyhow target civilian population, the president assured.

"The Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses. Over 200 tanks and two S-300 systems were destroyed, 33 tanks were taken as trophy," Aliyev said.

