Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Take Control Of 16 Villages In Regions Surrounding Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 02:12 PM

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Take Control of 16 Villages in Regions Surrounding Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday that Azeri forces had taken control over 16 settlement in the regions surrounding the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday that Azeri forces had taken control over 16 settlement in the regions surrounding the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azeri-majority regions had been under de facto control of the unrecognized government of Artsakh as a buffer since the 1994 ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan liberated Yuxari Veyselli, Yuxari Seyidehmedli, Gorgan, Uchunju Mahmudlu, Gachar and Divanalilar villages of Fuzuli, Yukhari Mezre and Yanarhach villages of Jabrayil, Gezyan, Balasoltanli and Merdanli villages of Gubadli, Beshdeli village of Zangilan, Garabulag and Moshmakhat villages of Khojaly, Atagut and Tsakuri of Khojavend. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev tweeted on Saturday.

