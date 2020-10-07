Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Military Not Conducted Strikes Aimed at Armenian Territory

The Azerbaijani armed forces have not conducted any strikes of Armenian territory during the latest round of hostilities along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday, adding that his country's military has the potential to do so

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have not conducted any strikes of Armenian territory during the latest round of hostilities along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday, adding that his country's military has the potential to do so.

"Despite the shelling coming from Armenian territory, we have not inflicted any strikes on the territory of Armenia. We have not crossed onto Armenian territory, although there are opportunities for this," Aliyev said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on September 27, Baku has accused the Armenian armed forces of shelling several civilian settlements, including the city of Mingecevir.