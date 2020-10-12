UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Military Seized Control Over Some More Settlements In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Military Seized Control Over Some More Settlements in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani armed forces have seized control over some more settlements in Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said, adding that Baku will soon make a relevant announcement

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have seized control over some more settlements in Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said, adding that Baku will soon make a relevant announcement.

"Every day, we gain control over a city or a settlement located on the occupied territories.

I can say today that certain settlements are under our full control. We have not yet entered them, there is no need from the military point of view. We will make announcements soon," Aliev said in an interview with Turkey's Haber Global broadcaster.

More Stories From World

