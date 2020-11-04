Aliyev Says Azeri Forces Take Control of Several More Villages in Karabakh

Azeri forces took control of seven more villages in the Karabakh region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Azeri forces took control of seven more villages in the Karabakh region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday.

According to Aliyev, the country's forces made some gains in Qubadli district.