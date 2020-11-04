Aliyev Says Azeri Forces Take Control Of Several More Villages In Karabakh
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:22 PM
Azeri forces took control of seven more villages in the Karabakh region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Azeri forces took control of seven more villages in the Karabakh region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday.
According to Aliyev, the country's forces made some gains in Qubadli district.