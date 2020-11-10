UrduPoint.com
Aliyev Says Baku Wanted, Achieved Equal Role For Russia, Turkey In Karabakh

Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:52 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku has always wanted an equal role for Russia and Turkey in the Karabakh conflict and has achieved this

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku has always wanted an equal role for Russia and Turkey in the Karabakh conflict and has achieved this.

According to Aliyev's press service, the president received Turkey's foreign minister, defense minister and intelligence chief in Baku on Tuesday.

"Today, during a conversation with my dear brother [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan], in particular, we discussed joint Turkish-Russian activities in the center for monitoring the ceasefire regime. I think this is a very important step. This is a new format of cooperation in the region. We always wanted Turkey and Russia to get the same role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and we have achieved this today," Aliyev said.

