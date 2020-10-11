Aliyev Says Baku-Yerevan Statement Implies Withdrawal of Armenian Forces From Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The joint Baku-Yerevan statement, adopted after the Friday talks between foreign ministers in Moscow, implies withdrawal of the Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said.

"But this [agreement], of course, implies an agreed withdrawal of the Armenian occupation forces from our territory. Since the statement contains a reference to substantive negotiations, which means - to the basic principles, where everything is clearly outlined, including when five [Azerbaijani] regions will be liberated, and when two more [will be liberated]," Aliyev told the Russian RBK broadcaster in an interview, published on Sunday.

The Azerbaijani president also said that Baku was ready to start negotiations with Yerevan as soon as possible.

"We are ready to start tomorrow, so everything depends on the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, their work schedule. Our side is ready to start immediately," Aliyev said.