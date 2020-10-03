Aliyev Says Has Intelligence on Mideast Militants Recruited to Fight in Karabakh

Azerbaijan possesses intelligence proving that Armenia is recruiting militants from the Middle East to fight in conflict-hit Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev told Al Jazeera

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Azerbaijan possesses intelligence proving that Armenia is recruiting militants from the Middle East to fight in conflict-hit Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev told Al Jazeera.

"They [Armenia] are recruiting people from the Middle East, and we have evidence that they are not only of Armenian origin. By the way, it does not make any difference whether they are of Armenian origin or not. If someone arrives as a mercenary to fight, it needs to be dealt with at an international level .

.. We already have some intelligence, including videos on the Internet. People from the Middle East, sitting with Armenian soldiers, in the uniform of the Armenian armed forces, they have the flag of Armenia, they are holding talks with them. They should be held responsible for this," Aliyev said in an interview, published by his press service.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict "must be resolved now," as Baku cannot wait for "another 30 years."