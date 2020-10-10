Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be Based on OSCE Minsk Group Principles

The basic principles developed by the United States, Russia and France, who are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group mediating the peace in Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The basic principles developed by the United States, Russia and France, who are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group mediating the peace in Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s, should become the basis for settling the ongoing armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said during an interview with CNN's "The Connect World.

Aliyev said that Baku supports peaceful negotiations and believes that the principles developed by Washington, Paris and Moscow should become the basis for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.