Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on Basis of UNSC Resolutions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a video conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh should be settled on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a video conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh should be settled on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

"The President of Azerbaijan said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled only on the basis of international law, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories," Aliyev's press service said.