UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Says Lachin Corridor In Karabakh Placed Under Control Of Russian Peacekeepers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Aliyev Says Lachin Corridor in Karabakh Placed Under Control of Russian Peacekeepers

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Tuesday that the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh was placed under control of the Russian peacekeepers, and it was agreed that its width would total 5 kilometers (3.1 miles)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Tuesday that the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh was placed under control of the Russian peacekeepers, and it was agreed that its width would total 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).

"As you know, the corridor was placed under control of the Russian peacekeeping forces. For years, it was controlled by the Armenian armed forces, the occupants. I can tell you that the initial version of the joint statement [between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan], signed on November 10, included a provision saying that the corridor would remain under control of the Armenian armed forces, but I opposed it, and the corridor was eventually placed under control of the Russian peacekeeping force, which I believe is a great achievement," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

The initial version of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh ceasefire said that the corridor would be 30 kilometer-wide, but Aliyev recalled he had rejected this as "groundless aspirations of the Armenian side."

"Then, the second version suggested that the Lachin corridor should be 10 kilometer-wide. I did not give my consent, and an agreement was reached on a 5 kilometer-wide corridor ... which is enough both for us, for Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh and for guaranteeing safety," Aliyev went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia November Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI organizational officials meet, discuss affairs ..

58 seconds ago

Indonesia:4,600+ residents evacuated over volcano ..

59 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's plea for extension ..

22 minutes ago

Eight arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Weather to remain cold, dry in KP

1 minute ago

AIOU announces results of Arabic Teachers Training ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.