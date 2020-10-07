Aliyev Says Paris Did Not Provide Evidence of Involvement of Mercenaries in Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Paris had not provided evidence on the involvement of mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that Paris had information that militants from Syria went to Karabakh to participate in hostilities.

"Ten days have passed, but we have not received evidence from France," Aliyev said in an interview with CNN Turk.

According to the president, the mediators for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, including France, should be "responsible and neutral" in their work.