Aliyev Says Status Quo on Karabakh No Longer Exists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that the status quo on Nagorno-Karabakh has ceased to exist after Baku changed it.

"The status quo no longer exists. I have changed the status quo.

There is no more status quo on the battlefield," Aliyev said addressing the nation.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

The conflict reignited on September 27 after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the ceasefire.