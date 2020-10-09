UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Says Status Quo On Karabakh No Longer Exists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:54 PM

Aliyev Says Status Quo on Karabakh No Longer Exists

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that the status quo on Nagorno-Karabakh has ceased to exist after Baku changed it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that the status quo on Nagorno-Karabakh has ceased to exist after Baku changed it.

"The status quo no longer exists. I have changed the status quo.

There is no more status quo on the battlefield," Aliyev said addressing the nation.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

The conflict reignited on September 27 after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Yerevan Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan September From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

11 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Priz ..

12 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

12 minutes ago

US Urges Turkey to 'Pull Back' S-400 Defense Syste ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties united for protection of ill-go ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.