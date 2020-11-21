Aliyev Says There is Evidence Confirming Deployment of 'Foreign Mercenaries' by Armenia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday that Baku has photo and video evidence confirming the deployment of "foreign mercenaries," including from the United States and France, by Yerevan during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries. We have numerous photo and video documents.

We have passports of foreign citizens, in particular, citizens of France, the USA, Lebanon, Canada, Georgia and other countries. Some of these people are of Armenian origin, some are not. This, however, does not change the essence of the issue because the participation of foreign mercenaries on the part of Armenia, of course, is unacceptable," Aliyev told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting, as quoted by the president's press office.