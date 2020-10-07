Aliyev Says Yerevan Trying to Drag CSTO, European Countries Into Conflict in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claims that Yerevan is trying to "internationalize" the Karabakh conflict by drawing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and European countries into it, but believes that the conflict should not go beyond the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claims that Yerevan is trying to "internationalize" the Karabakh conflict by drawing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and European countries into it, but believes that the conflict should not go beyond the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The conflict should not go beyond the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. In fact, the conflict does not even go to the territory of Armenia. Since, despite the shelling from the Armenian territory, we do not strike any strikes on the territory of Armenia, we do not go to the territory of Armenia, although there are all the opportunities for it.

The Armenian side is trying to drag the CSTO into this confrontation, unsuccessfully. It is trying to involve the European countries. And in fact, it is trying to internationalize this conflict, to which we accordingly present our position on the inadmissibility of such an approach," Aliyev said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.