Aliyev Slams Yerevan for Failing to Present Schedule of Troop Exit From Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan had not yet presented the schedule of its troops withdrawal from Karabakh, and Baku was not comfortable with that

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan had not yet presented the schedule of its troops withdrawal from Karabakh, and Baku was not comfortable with that.

"We have created a new reality, and now everyone should take the new reality into consideration.

Look what has started happening as soon as we started releasing our lands from the occupation ... How much pressure we face. My people are aware of my stand, the problem should be solved. If you want it to be solved peacefully, this is fine, you should present the troop withdrawal schedule to us immediately. Armenia has not yet presented this schedule. If the issue remains frozen, we are not OK with that," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.