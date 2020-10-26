UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Slams Yerevan For Failing To Present Schedule Of Troop Exit From Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Aliyev Slams Yerevan for Failing to Present Schedule of Troop Exit From Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan had not yet presented the schedule of its troops withdrawal from Karabakh, and Baku was not comfortable with that

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that Yerevan had not yet presented the schedule of its troops withdrawal from Karabakh, and Baku was not comfortable with that.

"We have created a new reality, and now everyone should take the new reality into consideration.

Look what has started happening as soon as we started releasing our lands from the occupation ... How much pressure we face. My people are aware of my stand, the problem should be solved. If you want it to be solved peacefully, this is fine, you should present the troop withdrawal schedule to us immediately. Armenia has not yet presented this schedule. If the issue remains frozen, we are not OK with that," Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

Related Topics

Fine Yerevan Baku Armenia From

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

14 minutes ago

Egyptian President Extends State of Emergency for ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Bolivia's New President Arce Wants to Meet Putin a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.