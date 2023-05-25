Aliyev Thanks Putin for Making Efforts to Normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for making efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"I would like to express gratitude for the efforts of the Russian side in the matter of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia ...

The fact that you will participate in the trilateral meeting today also shows that Russia attaches great importance to Azerbaijan and Armenia finally reaching a peace agreement," Aliyev said during a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Aliyev also said that the issue of agreeing on the peace treaty with Yerevan will be "easier" after the Armenian leadership's statement about recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.