Aliyev Warns Of Tough Response To Armenia's Possible Attacks On Azerbaijan's Pipelines

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Aliyev Warns of Tough Response to Armenia's Possible Attacks on Azerbaijan's Pipelines

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned that the Armenian armed forces' potential attacks on Azerbaijani oil pipelines would not be left without a "harsh response."

"If Armenia wishes to fulfill its plans and damage the export pipelines on Azerbaijani territory, the response will be really harsh for Yerevan. We have made a warning.

European countries starting to receive gas through the TANAP pipeline in 2021 should also warn Armenia. TANAP is not an exclusively Azerbaijani project, there are other stakeholders. The TAP pipeline also has European stakeholders. These projects are highly important for the European energy security. This is why we all should be interested in preventing any damage to these pipelines," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk.

Azerbaijan's modern defense systems are capable of protecting the pipelines, the president assured.

