All 14 Healthcare Workers With Coronavirus Released From Hospital In Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

All 14 Healthcare Workers With Coronavirus Released From Hospital in Wuhan

The 14 doctors and nurses who contracted the new coronavirus after treating a patient at the Wuhan Union Hospital were all discharged following successful treatment, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The 14 doctors and nurses who contracted the new coronavirus after treating a patient at the Wuhan Union Hospital were all discharged following successful treatment, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The final five were released on Wednesday, the CCTV report said. The other nine doctors and nurses were discharged earlier.

In early January, the group began to develop flu-like symptoms and was later confirmed to have been infected by a sick patient who had contracted the coronavirus. On Tuesday, in a phone interview with Sputnik, a doctor from the hospital said that the medical personnel came down with these symptoms after treating a patient who had brain surgery in the hospital

Their infection was the first evidence of human-to-human transmission of the deadly illness.

The Wuhan Health Commission released the news regarding the healthcare workers' infection on January 21, nearly one week after they showed symptoms.

The doctor, who was not among those infected, added that the medical staff at the hospital was prohibited from sharing the infection information regarding their colleagues before the official announcement was made.

As of Wednesday, the new coronavirus has infected over 24,000 people and killed more than 490 globally.

