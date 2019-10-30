All 150 Members of Syrian Constitutional Committee Present at Launch, But 4 Seats Empty

(@FahadShabbir)

There are 150 Syrians present at the inauguration of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva, but four seats in the section reserved for the civil society delegation are empty, a Sputnik correspondent reported

On Tuesday, two members of the opposition delegation told Sputnik that several members of the civil society delegation had decided to withdraw from the committee "under the pressure from the government side."

They also said that UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen "would find some replacement for them, so that there are 150 members present.

There has been no information about any replacements in the lists of delegations from the UN side.

A representative of the civil society did not confirm this information to Sputnik.

There are 41 women among 150 Syrians, Sputnik counted. Pedersen said Monday that the goal had been for women to fill 30 percent of the seats in the committee and it had been almost fulfilled.