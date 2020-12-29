UrduPoint.com
All 150 Volunteers Aged 60+ Received 1st Dose Of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine - Watchdog

All 150 Volunteers Aged 60+ Received 1st Dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) All the 150 volunteers aged over 60 have received the first dose of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, while 89 volunteers have already got the second injection, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The first five volunteers aged over 60 received the vaccine on November 21.

They were under medical monitoring for 24 hours after the injection.

"As of December 27, 2020, all the 150 volunteers have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, while 89 volunteers have received the second dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine," Rospotrebnadzor said.

A report on vaccine trials involving senior volunteers will be submitted to the health ministry in early February, the watchdog added.

