All 29 People Injured In Unauthorized Rallies In Moscow Got Medical Help - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

All 29 People Injured in Unauthorized Rallies in Moscow Got Medical Help - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) All 29 people injured during unauthorized rallies in Moscow have received medical assistance and no one needed further treatment, the city's health care department said Sunday.

According to the official data, 29 people were hospitalized on Saturday after being wounded during the unauthorized protests that took place in the Russian capital.

"All patients received necessary medical help. None was in need of any further hospital treatment. None of the mentioned persons is currently hospitalized," the department said in a statement.

Multiple unauthorized protests broke out across the country on Saturday, fomented by supporters of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution.

More Stories From World

