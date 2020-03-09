UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 3 New COVID-19 Patients In Moscow Remain In Stable Condition - Emergency Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

All 3 New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Remain in Stable Condition - Emergency Center

All three new coronavirus patients in Moscow remain stable, being isolated in special rooms, the city's emergency center on control and monitoring of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) All three new coronavirus patients in Moscow remain stable, being isolated in special rooms, the city's emergency center on control and monitoring of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On March 5 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on introducing high alert due to COVID-19, stating that all Russian citizens who have visited countries and areas with reported COVID-19 cases must report about this upon their return.

"There have been confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow. To date, there have been nine confirmed cases of the disease.

Earlier, one of the patients has been successfully released from the hospital after a full recovery," the center said in a statement.

All patients are said to be isolated in special rooms with two of them hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital and the other one sent to a hospital complex in Kommunarka settlement.

"Two patients suffer from a mild case of the disease. One female patient is in a moderately grave condition. She is being treated by a medical team," the center added.

There are currently 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Alert March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

26 minutes ago

SDO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, linemen arr ..

1 minute ago

Aquaf Minister visits Darbar Baba Masooduddin Gunj ..

1 minute ago

Israel's Netanyahu Floats Ideas to Avoid Mass Quar ..

1 minute ago

Cattle rearers can get Rs 4000-6500 per calf subsi ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Punjab directs to constitute specia ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.