All 3 New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Remain in Stable Condition - Emergency Center

All three new coronavirus patients in Moscow remain stable, being isolated in special rooms, the city's emergency center on control and monitoring of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) All three new coronavirus patients in Moscow remain stable, being isolated in special rooms, the city's emergency center on control and monitoring of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On March 5 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on introducing high alert due to COVID-19, stating that all Russian citizens who have visited countries and areas with reported COVID-19 cases must report about this upon their return.

"There have been confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow. To date, there have been nine confirmed cases of the disease.

Earlier, one of the patients has been successfully released from the hospital after a full recovery," the center said in a statement.

All patients are said to be isolated in special rooms with two of them hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital and the other one sent to a hospital complex in Kommunarka settlement.

"Two patients suffer from a mild case of the disease. One female patient is in a moderately grave condition. She is being treated by a medical team," the center added.

There are currently 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.