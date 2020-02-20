UrduPoint.com
All 3 Of India's Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospital - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

All 3 of India's Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospital - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) India's first confirmed coronavirus patient was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, making her the third person to have fully recovered from the illness, media reported.

According to The Times of India, citing sources, the patient was released after she tested negative for the virus a second time. She will now have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home.

Two students who were confirmed to be infected after traveling to China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were discharged from hospital earlier in the month.

All three cases were registered in the Indian state of Kerala.

According to the Kerala health authorities, a total of 2,242 people are under observation across the state, with eight in isolation wards and the rest under house quarantine.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.

