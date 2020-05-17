UrduPoint.com
All 4 Planes With Russian Specialists Returned From Serbia - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) All four Russian planes transporting military personnel and equipment back from Serbia have returned, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the flights to bring home the specialists who had assisted Belgrade in handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Three of the planes arrived during the day.

"The fourth Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces with servicemen and special equipment from the Russian Defense Ministry's joint detachment that was carrying out missions to assist with the fight against the coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, has arrived at the Chkalovskiy air base (the Moscow region)," the ministry said in a statement.

The returning servicemen are having their body temperature checked and going through the necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures.

Overall, 20 servicemen and five items of military equipment have been brought back.

Since April 4, specialists from Russia's chemical, biological and radiological protection forces, together with their Serbian counterparts, had disinfected medical facilities and important sites in more than 40 settlements in Serbia.

Eight medical teams have diagnosed and treated 881 patients infected with COVID-19. Russian virologists and epidemiologists have studied and analyzed the situation in the country and advised the authorities on carrying out anti-viral measures in medical facilities in over 30 Serbian towns.

