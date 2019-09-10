All 4 Remaining Crew Members Rescued from Shipwrecked Golden Ray - US Coast Guard

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The final four crew members left on the shipwrecked cargo freighter Golden Ray have been successfully rescued, the US Coast Guard (USCG) announced.

"USCG and rescue crews have extracted the final Golden Ray crew member safely," the Coast Guard said in a Twitter message on Monday. "All crew members are accounted for."

Maritime operations will now focus on protecting the environment from the vessel's fuel and cargo and restoring regular maritime commerce off the US East Coast in the region of the state of Georgia were the ship foundered, the Coast Guard added.

"Operations will now shift fully to environmental protection, removing the vessel and resuming commerce," the Coast Guard tweet said.

Earlier, the Coast Guard said rescuers drilled hole through overturned ship's hull to communicate with the trapped sailors. On Sunday, the ship, with 24 people on board, suffered a wreck and burst into flames off the coast of the US state of Georgia. Everyone on board has now been rescued.