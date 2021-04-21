All 40 States Confirmed Participation In Climate Change Summit - White House Official
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) All 40 states invited to the upcoming Climate Change Summit are set to participate in the virtual forum, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
"I can confirm that all 40 states that you saw in the media note that went out a few weeks ago, all confirmed, you will see them on the agenda," the official told reporters in an online press conference.