All 5 Parties In Uzbekistan Allowed To Nominate Candidates For Presidential Election

Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) All five political parties registered in Uzbekistan will be able to nominate their candidates for the presidential election scheduled for October 24, the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Today, all the five political parties registered in Uzbekistan were allowed to participate in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

Registration certificates and forms of standard signature lists will be handed out to them," a CEC official said.

The Green Party of Uzbekistan, the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (O'zlidep), the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish), and the Adolat must nominate  their candidates from August 20 until September 9. The registration of the candidates will be over on September 19.

The election campaign was launched on July 23.

