All 54 African Countries Invited to BRICS Summit in South Africa - Deputy Minister Tau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) All 54 African counties have been invited to participate in the upcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in August, but there is no confirmation of the participation of all countries, South African Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Parks Tau told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I'm aware that all 54 African states have been invited but cannot confirm much about them, and countries which have expressed interest to join the BRICS countries, such as Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will be represented," Tau said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.

The South African presidency said Wednesday that leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa will participate in the summit. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to participate in the BRICS summit via video conference format, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event.