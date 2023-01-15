All 72 People Aboard Yeti Airlines Flight in Nepal Killed in Crash - Airline Spokesperson

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) All 72 people on board the Yeti Airlines flight, which crashed in Nepal earlier on Sunday, died, airline spokesperson Pemba Sherpa confirmed to Sputnik.

"No survivors in this crash. There are 72 people dead including crew members," Sherpa said.

Earlier in the day, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 passenger plane of Yeti Airlines crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, while being en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara.

According to an airline spokesperson, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal published a list of passengers on board, which includes 53 nationals of Nepal and 15 foreigners, including five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, and one national each of Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland.

The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.