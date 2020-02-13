UrduPoint.com
All 8 People Killed By Accident Near Russia's Pskov Had Ukrainian Citizenship -Authorities

Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) All eight people, who died on Thursday in a car accident in Russia's Pskov Region, were citizens of Ukraine, the head of the Pustoshkinsky District - where the accident occurred - told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that eight people had died and two more had been injured in the car accident, which involved a minibus and a truck.

"Police say that all 8 dead people are citizens of Ukraine," Svetlana Vasilkova said.

She added that one of the injured people was a Ukrainian citizen, while another one a citizen of Belarus.

