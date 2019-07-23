All 84 People Rescued From Burning Mumbai Building in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Firemen have rescued all 84 people trapped by a major fire at the terrace of a government building in Mumbai, India, local media reported on Monday.

People were stranded on the roof top of the state-owned nine-storey telecoms company MTNL when a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors in the afternoon.

Fourteen fire engines and other equipment, including a robot van and an ambulance, were dispatched at the scene, and all 84 people have been rescued, the Indian Express newspaper reported citing the deputy chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Extinguishing efforts continue, and one fireman has sustained suffocation injuries and taken to a hospital, the report added.